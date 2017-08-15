Sonjay Dutt Reveals Why He Turned Down WWE To Sign With GFW This Year

Apparently when Sonjay Dutt inked his latest contract with Global Force Wrestling (GFW), he did so after turning down an offer from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Dutt spoke about the situation during a recent GFW media call. When asked by Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com about the decision to sign with GFW over WWE, the reigning X-Division Champion admitted that a lot of factors played into it.

"A lot of factors played into that," said Dutt. "I'm 35, I've got a wife, I've got two kids and I've got a family that I have to put first before my decisions in life. That took a good chunk of the decision-making process, what is best for them. You know, uprooting my family and two young children, that was a huge part of it."

Dutt continued, explaining why the decision was not an easy one to make.

"It was a tough [decision] but family first at the end of the day," said Dutt. "Like I said, I've got a 6-year old and an 8-month old and a wife, so those factors outweigh anything."

For more notes from the GFW media call with Sonjay Dutt, visit WrestlingInc.com.




