-- Last night's WWE Raw pulled in an average three-hour viewership of 3.218 million, down ever so slightly from last week's 3.235 million.

-- On the night, Raw was first in the 18-49 and 25-54 demographic and finished first on the night in terms of overall viewership.

-- The hourly viewership was:

* Hour 1 - 3.419 million

* Hour 2 - 3.293 million

* Hour 3 - 2.988 million