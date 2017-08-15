Ric Flair Still in "Critical Condition" Following Colon Surgery; Charlotte Thanks Fans

-- According to f4wonline.com, Ric Flair remains in "critical condition" following emergency colon surgery yesterday in an Atlanta hospital.

-- Flair underwent surgery to remove a blockage from his colon that eventually led to a number of different health issues, the most significant of which was kidney failure.

-- He was then put on kidney dialysis and that is the extent of the information that was told to WWE officials, but suffice to say, a great deal of his recovery will depend on regaining function in his kidneys so that he can be taken off of dialysis.

-- Flair's daughter, WWE superstar Charlotte, posted the following message:




