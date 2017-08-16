WWE Notes: Paige's Return, Corbin Cashes in His Contract, Flair Still Critical

Sponsored Links



-- In case you missed it, last night on Smackdown, Baron Corbin cashed in his MiTB contract after the Jinder Mahal vs. John Cena match. Corbin first interfered in the match, causing Cena to get DQ'd but then was distracted by Cena and ended up getting pinned by Mahal. Corbin is only the third person in WWE history to unsuccessfully cash in his contract, joining Cena and Damien Sandow.

-- While Corbin's MiTB contract is now out of play in storylines, Carmella still hasn't cashed in her chance yet.

-- On Smackdown last night, WWE confirmed that Ric Flair is "resting comfortably" but remains in critical condition.

-- Paige was recently asked about her recovery from neck surgery and a return to WWE. She indicated that she is targeting being back in the "next couple of months" but would need to be cleared by WWE doctors first.