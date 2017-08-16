More on Ric Flair's Surgery; Bayley Gives Update on Her Shoulder

Sponsored Links



-- According to pwinsider.com, Ric Flair did not actually have colon surgery as is being stated. While they state that Flair did undergo some sort of surgery, the Flair family is not officially stating what it is.

-- This would conflict with a tweet by Gene Okerlund and a report at f4wonline.com by Dave Meltzer but everyone agrees that Flair is dealing with multiple health problems and while his surgery was deemed a success, he is still considered to be in a serious or even critical condition.

-- Bayley recently spoke on her shoulder injury and ongoing rehab/recovery with pwinsider.com:

"I just started physical therapy," said Bayley. "So, for right now, I've never had an inuury before that's kept me out before, so I'm kind of taking it day to day. I'm not really sure how long [she will be out of action]...it it's a couple of months or if it's a few months of what's it going to be right now. But, it's separated, it's a grade-two separation. It's like the AC joint and the ligaments and all that stuff, so it's not easy."

"Just within the past couple of weeks, I think it's been two weeks now, I've actually been able to move it a little bit and the swelling has gone down a lot. So, the motion is coming back a little bit more, but it's more about getting the strength and being able to lift my arm in front of me. Like I can't do my own hair and it's really hard to do certain things, but I'm just trying to get back as soon as possible, but at a safe pace as well."