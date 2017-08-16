Video: First 47 Playable Superstars For WWE 2K18 Revealed

Sponsored Links



Featured above is part one of IGN's official roster reveal for the new WWE 2K18 video game. The roster reveal, which is hosted by Renee Young and Corey Graves, features Goldust as this week's guest.

Additional Superstars will be revealed as part of the WWE 2K18 roster next week, however for now, the following 47 playable Superstars were confirmed for the game in part one this week.

WWE 2K18 is scheduled to hit stores on October 17th for XBOX ONE, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch.