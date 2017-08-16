Nia Jax On Triple H Contacting The Rock About Signing Her To WWE Contract

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast for an in-depth interview. In addition to the notes we posted earlier this week, below are some more highlights from the interview.

On how she found out about getting signed with WWE: "After the three days Canyon Cemen said that we will get back to you to see if I get signed up or not. I didn't hear anything from anybody, but Hunter had contacted Dwayne and said that we were going to give her a shot in Orlando, so that was when I was signed."

On training at the WWE Performance Center and what the schedule is like for a developing WWE Superstar: "At the Performance Center, I moved from San Diego to Orlando, and you train Monday through Friday, and have shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday where you learn the ins and outs of the business. So, not only are you getting in the ring three hours a day, and in the weight room two hours a day, you also have school sessions where you are watching wrestling and breaking down the psychology of it. It's an amazing place and complete 9-5 basically.

"There was a drill where I am afraid of heights sometimes, and I was kind of freaking out, but they told me to just fall. There's a big pillow pad, and they just kept telling me to fall down, but that was kind of what made me afraid."

