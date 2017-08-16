WWE SummerSlam 2017 Lineup: Title Match Confirmed For Kickoff Show

On Wednesday, WWE confirmed that Akira Tozawa vs. Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship will take place on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show pre-show on the WWE Network this Sunday evening.

With that now known, below is an updated look at the lineup for this year's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, which goes down live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Sunday, August 20th.

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2017

WWE Universal Championship
- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship
- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE United States Championship
(Special Referee: Shane McMahon)
- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Live Women's Championship
- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

RAW Women's Championship
- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship
- The New Day (c) vs. The Usos

RAW Tag-Team Championship
- Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

(Enzo Amore Suspended Above The Ring In Shark Cage)
- Big Cass vs. Big Show

- John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

- Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

- Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Kickoff Show Match
(WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
- Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville

Join us here this Sunday for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view!




