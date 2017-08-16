WWE SummerSlam 2017 Lineup: Title Match Confirmed For Kickoff Show

Sponsored Links



On Wednesday, WWE confirmed that Akira Tozawa vs. Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship will take place on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show pre-show on the WWE Network this Sunday evening.

With that now known, below is an updated look at the lineup for this year's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, which goes down live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Sunday, August 20th.

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2017 WWE Universal Championship

- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman WWE Championship

- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE United States Championship

(Special Referee: Shane McMahon)

- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens SmackDown Live Women's Championship

- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya RAW Women's Championship

- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship

- The New Day (c) vs. The Usos RAW Tag-Team Championship

- Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins (Enzo Amore Suspended Above The Ring In Shark Cage)

- Big Cass vs. Big Show - John Cena vs. Baron Corbin - Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt - Randy Orton vs. Rusev Kickoff Show Match

(WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

- Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville

Join us here this Sunday for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view!