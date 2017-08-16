WWE SummerSlam 2017 Lineup: Title Match Confirmed For Kickoff Show

VIDEO
On Wednesday, WWE confirmed that Akira Tozawa vs. Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship will take place on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show pre-show on the
WWE Network this Sunday evening.
With that now known, below is an updated look at the lineup for this year's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, which goes down live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Sunday, August 20th.
WWE SUMMERSLAM 2017
WWE Universal Championship
- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Championship
- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE United States Championship
(Special Referee: Shane McMahon)
- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Live Women's Championship
- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya
RAW Women's Championship
- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship
- The New Day (c) vs. The Usos
RAW Tag-Team Championship
- Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins
(Enzo Amore Suspended Above The Ring In Shark Cage)
- Big Cass vs. Big Show
- John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
- Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
- Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Kickoff Show Match
(WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
- Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville
