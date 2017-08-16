WWE Announces New TV Deal For RAW And SmackDown In Australia

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce a new agreement with the Nine Network out of Australia to air one-hour versions of RAW and SmackDown Live each week.

WWE® Reaches Broadcast Agreement with Nine Network

08/16/2017 - SYDNEY & STAMFORD, Conn.-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced it has reached a new agreement with Nine Network to broadcast weekly one-hour versions of WWE's flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® in Australia on Nine Network channel 9Go!. Starting this week, 9Go! will televise a one-hour edition of Raw on Thursdays at 11 p.m. and a one-hour edition of SmackDown on Fridays immediately following the conclusion of 9Go!'s Friday Night Movie.

"We are thrilled to add another best-in-class TV partner to our roster in Australia to deliver content to our fans," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. "Our partnership with Nine Network enables us to expand our reach in Australia and complements our live programming in the region."

In addition to this new agreement with Nine Network, WWE recently announced it will extend its partnership with Foxtel to broadcast WWE programming live in Australia. Foxtel's FOX8 televises Raw live on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and SmackDown live on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.