Charlotte On Ronda Rousey To WWE, Four Horsewomen Showdown, RAW/SD! Live

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke with the South China Morning Post for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On Ronda Rousey possibly coming to WWE: "I would tell her to get in line. [Laughs] Ronda wouldn't be my dream opponent, but if WWE was something she would want to consider, I would definitely want to be her first competitor."

On the possibility of the MMA Four Horsewomen and the pro wrestling Four Horsewomen factions facing off: "We're the real four horsewomen – I have the lineage! I think it's great, with us being a sports entertainment company, being able to highlight crossover performers is exciting. Honestly, it just draws more attention to the women as a whole. Anything that shines a positive light on women's wrestling, and how popular it is today, is great."

On moving from the RAW brand to the SmackDown Live brand in WWE: "From a business standpoint, it was a difficult but challenging transition. But a good challenge, because now I'm playing a different role. I went from a villain to a good guy. I want to be the best good guy I can be. It just allows my character to have more layers. I find that the character is evolving even more, allowing the audience to see a lighter side. The first two years on Raw I was so serious all the time. I'm actually with my best friend now, on camera and in real life. Traveling the world and working with Becky is amazing."

