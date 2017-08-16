Another Match Moved to SummerSlam Kickoff Show; Barclays Center Spoils Main Event?

Sponsored Links



-- Earlier today, it was announced that the WWE Cruiserweight Title match has been moved to the SummerSlam Kick Off show. It appears the WWE Smackdown Tag Team title match with the New Day defending against the Usos will also be taking place before the PPV.

-- Also today, the Barclays Center - site for SummerSlam and Raw - very likely spoiled the result of the Univeral title match at the PPV, by tweeting that Brock Lesnar was "just announced" as being live on Raw the next night. The tweet has since been deleted but this confirms all the reports that Lesnar is scheduled to retain his title.