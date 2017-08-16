Smackdown Live Viewership Slightly Down Ahead of SummerSlam

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 16, 2017 - 4:47pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Yesterday's Smackdown Live viewership was down to 2.530 million viewers compared to 2.584 million the week before. This is still higher than the 8/16/16 edition of Smackdown last year which drew 2.471 million.

-- Smackdown was down about 2% week-over-week, a larger decrease than Raw showed this week, but the pattern over the last several weeks and months is that the viewership for the two shows seems related with a change in Raw on Monday leading to similar increase/decrease in Smackdown.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.