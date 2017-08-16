Smackdown Live Viewership Slightly Down Ahead of SummerSlam

Sponsored Links



-- Yesterday's Smackdown Live viewership was down to 2.530 million viewers compared to 2.584 million the week before. This is still higher than the 8/16/16 edition of Smackdown last year which drew 2.471 million.

-- Smackdown was down about 2% week-over-week, a larger decrease than Raw showed this week, but the pattern over the last several weeks and months is that the viewership for the two shows seems related with a change in Raw on Monday leading to similar increase/decrease in Smackdown.