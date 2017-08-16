Ric Flair's Girlfriend Clarifies His Surgery Rumors; Indicates Flair is Still in Critical Condition

Sponsored Links



-- Wendy Barlow posted the following message on her Facebook page, revealing further details on Ric Flair's condition. Barlow states that Flair was taken to hospital on Friday after complaining of "severe abdominal pain" but it was there that it was revealed he had "multiple organ problems."

-- Barlow also confirmed that Flair did undergo surgery, but refuted internet reports that it was colon surgery, only saying that it was "another surgery." The colon surgery rumors surfaced after Gene Okerlund tweeted about it.