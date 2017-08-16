Ric Flair's Girlfriend Clarifies His Surgery Rumors; Indicates Flair is Still in Critical Condition

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 16, 2017 - 6:20pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Wendy Barlow posted the following message on her Facebook page, revealing further details on Ric Flair's condition. Barlow states that Flair was taken to hospital on Friday after complaining of "severe abdominal pain" but it was there that it was revealed he had "multiple organ problems."

-- Barlow also confirmed that Flair did undergo surgery, but refuted internet reports that it was colon surgery, only saying that it was "another surgery." The colon surgery rumors surfaced after Gene Okerlund tweeted about it.

“Just want to give an update to my friends and Family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events….I took Ric to the Hospital Friday night with Severe Abdominal pain. From that moment on it all seems like a nightmare…multiple Organ problems. Not to go into too many details I want everyone to know he still needs Prayers as he is still in Critical Condition. And No he did not have Colon Surgery….It was another Surgery! I don’t know how the Media comes up with their stories. I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure he is getting the best care possible. Thanks for all of the support and Love”




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.