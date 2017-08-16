Sting Speaks On Retiring Against Rollins, Ric Flair, The nWo Changing Wrestling

Sponsored Links



Sting recently spoke with Andy Malnoske of NBC Elmira to promote his appearance for Big Time Wrestling in Syracuse, NY. Sting touched on several topics during the interview including getting his big break against Ric Flair, who is currently still in critical condition at a hospital in Atlanta as of press time.

"Ric was an established, huge, national, probably international at that time, name and I was just a young kid, a 'curtain jerker' kind of wrestler," Sting recalled. "He had an opponent that got injured and the promoter, Dusty Rhodes, who was promoting and wrestling at the time, said, 'We got to find somebody for Ric' and so he put the kid, Sting, in there with Ric Flair at the very first Clash of the Champions."

Sting reinvented his career in the mid-90s as the mysterious enemy of the nWo in WCW. The former WCW Champion discussed the formation of the nWo and how it changed wrestling.

"Wrestling fans and wrestling was changing, fans wanted to see something a little darker, and a little more mysterious," he said. "One of the defining moments was in Dayton Beach, Luger and me, we're in the ring, with Hall and Nash. Hogan becomes "Hollywood" Hogan and fans trashed the ring, [the fans] threw trash and I'm in the fetal position, just hoping I don't get hit. But it started just a crazy time in wrestling. That was a defining moment in wrestling, characters changed."

When asked about how his career ended, Sting said he has no complaints about going out against Seth Rollins.

"I cannot complain, the bottom line is the last match I had, yes, I got injured and it was a bad injury, but I went out wrestling one of the best, Seth Rollins, and it was for the WWE World Title," Sting said. "I mean, what a way to go out. A world title match, I cannot complain, I have no complaints. I did everything I could possibly do in this business it seems, so I'm satisfied."

You can watch the full interview with Sting on NBC Elmira here.