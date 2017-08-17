Brie Bella Says Daniel Bryan is Undergoing Treatment & Will Find a Way Back to the Ring[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- Brie Bella recently did an interview with "From the Top Rope" podcast and indicated that her husband, Daniel Bryan, is still looking at ways to return to the ring. Brie also went on to say that Bryan has been undergoing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and has already undergone 40 treatments and that she would support him should he choose to return to the ring.
-- Given all that, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, stated that it "pretty much looks like a lock" that Bryan will be wrestling again next year but it remains to be seen whether it's with WWE, New Japan, ROH or someone else.
-- In terms of WWE, it would all depend on whether Dr. Joseph Maroon clear him to return - something which Maroon has said he will never do.