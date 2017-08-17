Plans for NXT Reunion; Live Music Accompanied Entrance for Aleister Black?

Sponsored Links

One of the ideas for the NXT Takeover show this weekend is to do a reunion with past NXT stars such as Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor and others. Charlotte was also scheduled to be included in this reunion but her status is no doubt up in the air given the condition of her father, Ric.





Another idea that is being looked at for the NXT show is to do a live music-accompanied entrance for Aleister Black when he faces Hideo Itami. This would be similar to the entrances that the company has done for Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more