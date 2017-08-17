Update on Ric Flair's Health Status; Additional Surgery Needed

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 17, 2017 - 5:02am
-- Ric Flair's health situation remains unchanged as the WWE Hall of Famer remains in "critical" condition following surgery earlier this week.

-- It was initially being reported that Flair underwent colon surgery, but the exact nature of the surgery was that it was to his bowels (which I suppose are his intestines) due to a massive blockage caused by multiple other health issues, including to his heart.

-- The situation then turned serious when during the course of all his problems, Flair's kidneys shut down and he had to be put on dialysis with the hope that his kidneys will begin to work again on their own.

-- While the outlook is not as dire as it was just a couple of days ago, Flair's situation is still considered critical as he is also dealing with an infection that has either not been completely diagnosed yet or that has not been remedied. There are also reports that Flair will have to undergo at least one more surgery in the coming weeks.

Contributing sources: Wrestling Observer Newsletter & PW Insider




