Alexa Bliss Talks About Her Role On Total Divas, Going From NXT To WWE & More

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with ESPN to promote her title defense against Sasha Banks at this Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights.

On getting called up to the WWE main roster from NXT: "I didn't feel that I was ready to leave NXT. When I was called up to SmackDown I was very nervous. I hadn't done many of the things at NXT that I thought I was supposed to. I didn't have a TakeOver match. I never held the title. I only had a few matches on NXT TV and to be called up and told, 'Well, here you go!'"

On how long she plans to continue her pro wrestling career: "I'd like to wrestle for as long as I can. I've always liked watching wrestling, but once you are on the other end of it, you develop a certain passion for it and respect for it and I would like to accomplish everything I want to before calling it quits."

On her role on Total Divas: "I've been kind of the peacekeeper between people. If people get into an argument, I tell them, 'I'm the youngest one here why am I the most mature, why is that?' I try to mend everything. I don't do drama. I don't like drama. I just watch it happen, but I don't want to be in it."

Check out the complete Alexa Bliss interview at ESPN.com.




