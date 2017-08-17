Drew McIntyre Talks About Phone Call With HHH, Vince Giving Him Nickname

Sponsored Links



NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Brian Fritz of The Sporting News for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the telephone conversation he had with Paul "Triple H" Levesque that led to his NXT return: "After I got off the phone with him, one, I was very honored that he wanted me to be part of his baby in NXT and two, my mind was made up. I knew I had to be in NXT. I knew that was the next step for me and my family. And walking in the door, seeing all the faces that I knew and faces that I didn’t know that I wanted to work with, I thought, wow, this is going to be something. We have something special here, and we really do."

On Vince McMahon dubbing him "The Chosen One" during his original WWE run: "He saw something in me when I was younger that I didn’t necessarily see myself and maybe others didn’t see which is a pretty cool feeling. And finally, years later, after all the things I’ve been through and growing up, I think, finally, now it’s starting to materialize and everyone is starting to see what he saw back in the day. He had that kind of faith in me and saw something in me that he was willing to endorse me in that way and perhaps it just took a minute and took a few life experiences to actually bring out what he saw."

