Report: Reason Why Enzo Amore Will be Suspended in a Shark Cage

-- According to a report at Sportskeeda, Enzo Amore will be suspended in a shark cage high above the ring this Sunday at SummerSlam because...he is afraid of heights.

-- It is no secret that Enzo has ongoing issues backstage with writers, fellow wrestlers and even management apparently does not take him seriously. The report goes on to say that with all this backstage heat, putting him in a shark cage knowing that he is afraid of heights is WWE's way of discreetly punishing him for his indiscretions.

-- Finally, the story goes on to indicate that there are no plans for WWE to terminate Enzo's contract since he is a significant merchandise mover. There are, however, continued rumors that he may be sent down to NXT.