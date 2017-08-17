Report: Reason Why Enzo Amore Will be Suspended in a Shark Cage

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 17, 2017 - 2:20pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to a report at Sportskeeda, Enzo Amore will be suspended in a shark cage high above the ring this Sunday at SummerSlam because...he is afraid of heights.

-- It is no secret that Enzo has ongoing issues backstage with writers, fellow wrestlers and even management apparently does not take him seriously. The report goes on to say that with all this backstage heat, putting him in a shark cage knowing that he is afraid of heights is WWE's way of discreetly punishing him for his indiscretions.

-- Finally, the story goes on to indicate that there are no plans for WWE to terminate Enzo's contract since he is a significant merchandise mover. There are, however, continued rumors that he may be sent down to NXT.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.