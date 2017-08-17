Backstage News on Adam Cole Signing with WWE

  • With Austin Jenkins (Adam Cole) officially signing with WWE on 8/11, it is not known whether he will use the "Adam Cole" name in WWE or get something new. However, with his catchphrase being popular and the fact that WWE has let a lot of new talent use their old names (Bobby Roode, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly), this could mean that he will get to go by Adam Cole.

  • Jenkins actually had a WWE tryout four years ago but Triple H passed on him. The backstage story is that while he had an amazing tryout and most people were high on him, Triple H felt that his face looked really young to the point where he didn't look like the type to be able to "beat people up."

  • As a result, Jenkins was not signed and was told to continue to improve and when he appeared older and tougher, he would be given another look.

