Backstage News on Adam Cole Signing with WWE

With Austin Jenkins (Adam Cole) officially signing with WWE on 8/11, it is not known whether he will use the "Adam Cole" name in WWE or get something new. However, with his catchphrase being popular and the fact that WWE has let a lot of new talent use their old names (Bobby Roode, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly), this could mean that he will get to go by Adam Cole.





Jenkins actually had a WWE tryout four years ago but Triple H passed on him. The backstage story is that while he had an amazing tryout and most people were high on him, Triple H felt that his face looked really young to the point where he didn't look like the type to be able to "beat people up."





As a result, Jenkins was not signed and was told to continue to improve and when he appeared older and tougher, he would be given another look. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





