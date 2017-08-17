New Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced for SummerSlam Kick-Off Show

Sponsored Links



-- Late Thursday, WWE officially added a six man tag team match to the SummerSlam lineup, but the match will take place during the Kickoff show. Matt & Jeff Hardy will be teaming up with Jason Jordan to take on The Miz & The Miztourage (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas).

-- That should all but finalize the card for SummerSlam which now looks like this:

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2017 WWE Universal Championship

- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman WWE Championship

- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE United States Championship

(Special Referee: Shane McMahon)

- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens SmackDown Live Women's Championship

- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya RAW Women's Championship

- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks RAW Tag-Team Championship

- Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins (Enzo Amore Suspended Above The Ring In Shark Cage)

- Big Cass vs. Big Show - John Cena vs. Baron Corbin - Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt - Randy Orton vs. Rusev Kickoff Show Match

(WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

- Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville Kickoff Show Match

SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship

- The New Day (c) vs. The Usos Kickoff Show Match

Hardys & Jason Jordan vs. Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

Join us here this Sunday for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view!