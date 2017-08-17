New Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced for SummerSlam Kick-Off Show

-- Late Thursday, WWE officially added a six man tag team match to the SummerSlam lineup, but the match will take place during the Kickoff show. Matt & Jeff Hardy will be teaming up with Jason Jordan to take on The Miz & The Miztourage (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas).

-- That should all but finalize the card for SummerSlam which now looks like this:

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2017

WWE Universal Championship
- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship
- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE United States Championship
(Special Referee: Shane McMahon)
- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Live Women's Championship
- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

RAW Women's Championship
- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

RAW Tag-Team Championship
- Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

(Enzo Amore Suspended Above The Ring In Shark Cage)
- Big Cass vs. Big Show

- John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

- Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

- Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Kickoff Show Match
(WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
- Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville

Kickoff Show Match
SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship
- The New Day (c) vs. The Usos

Kickoff Show Match
Hardys & Jason Jordan vs. Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

Join us here this Sunday for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view!




