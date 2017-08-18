News & Notes: Jinder Mahal at UFC, Ric Flair Doing Better, Shelton Benjamin

Sponsored Links



-- It was reported earlier this week that Jinder Mahal would not only be in attendance at UFC 215 in Edmonton, AB in September but that he would be accompanying his friend Arjan Bhullar to the ring for his match at the event. Mahal recently clarified his involvement saying that he will only be at the event as a spectator/fan and will not be alongside Bhullar.

-- While still in critical condition, Ric Flair's situation is said to be significantly better, reports f4wonline.com. He was given an external pacemaker and is heart is beating normally and getting stronger. Flair is still battling an infection and is on kidney dialysis but the good news is that he has made improvements in what will no doubt be a long process.

-- In yet another bit of news regarding Shelton Benjamin, it appears he has now finally and officially signed a contract with WWE, according to pwinsider.com. This comes after Benjamin was supposed to sign last year but injured his rotator cuff. By the time, he was medically cleared in March 2017, the offer appeared to be off the table but over the last few weeks, WWE sort of let slip that he would be back though nothing was ever made official.