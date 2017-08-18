Early Betting Odds for Sunday's WWE SummerSlam PPV[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
The latest betting odds for WWE Summerslam favor Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Naomi, AJ Styles, Dean Ambose & Seth Rollins, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, Akira Tozawa, John Cena, Rusev, Finn Balor, Big Cass and The Miztourage.
Some are more favored than others. For example Big Cass and Finn Balor are heavily favored while Alexa Bliss and Rusev are very close. These are early odds and will change as the event draws closer.
WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Fourway
WWE Championship
Raw Women’s Championship
Smackdown Women’s Championship
WWE United States Championship
Raw Tag Team Championship
Smackdown Tag Team Championship
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
John Cena -167 vs Baron Corbin +120
Randy Orton +110 vs Rusev -155
Finn Balor -770 vs Bray Wyatt +400
Big Show +400 vs Big Cass -770
The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan +100 vs The Miztourage -139