NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Final Lineup For Saturday Night

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 18, 2017 - 1:13pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE will be taking over the town in Brooklyn, New York this weekend.

In addition to the highly-anticipated WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view on Sunday evening, WWE will run the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night with their NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live special.

Featured below is the latest advertised lineup heading into Saturday night's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III event:

NXT TAKEOVER: BROOKLYN III

NXT World Championship
- Bobby Roode (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women's Championship
- Asuka (C) vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag-Team Championship
- The Authors Of Pain (C) vs. Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe

- Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

- Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

Join us here on Saturday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live WWE Network special.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.