SummerSlam Not Yet Sold Out, Strong Ticket Sales for No Mercy, Raw Dark Match

  • None of the four shows scheduled in Brooklyn this week - SummerSlam, NXT, Raw or Smackdown - is currently sold out. SummerSlam is close and is likely going to sell out by Sunday and Raw may also well out. Audiences for Smackdown and the NXT show are expected to fall short of capacity.

  • WWE's No Mercy in Los Angeles is showing strong ticket sales and is expected to sell out likely because the PPV will include both Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

  • With SummerSlam this weekend, there will be no Smackdown house show on Monday. As a result, WWE will be putting several top stars from Smackdown into a dark match after Raw. The scheduled match is currently Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura & AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal & Kevin Owens.

