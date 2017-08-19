Roman Reigns on How He Handles Wrestlers Who Have Heat, Match with Cena, more

Sponsored Links



-- Roman Reigns was interviewed this week by "Off the Board" podcast and spoke on a number of topics, including how he handles wrestlers who have backstage heat, a potential match with John Cena, being a leader and more. Here are some highlights:

On dealing with wrestlers backstage and being a leader

"I swing the sword. If I put the sentence down then I lay it down. If you have heat, that’s what a locker room leader does, he speaks up for the rest of the bunch. It’s tough when you have so many cooks in the kitchen — I’m not the only guy who would speak up. But as the man that I am before I was in this business I would have spoken up if something was wrong, to what I am today within our industry. I am a locker room leader. I’d like to think I’ve been afforded the keys to the car and I drive that thing around every once in a while. But I’m going to take care of it."

A potential match with John Cena

"I think so. If you’re here for the right reasons -- and this doesn’t just go for wrestling, this is anything, this is what drives our world -- you wanna be in there with the best. To say John Cena is not one of the best of all time is asinine. He is. He’s a 16-time heavyweight champion. There’s only two men in the whole world that can say that. So to be able to share the ring with him, to do a big fight with John Cena, I’m all for that. I came here for a reason. I didn’t come here to blend in. I came here to stick out and that’s what I’ve done. I’m not gonna back down to anybody I said this a long time ago: I don’t care who’s at the top. I’m stepping up. I think I’ve proved that over the years. I think, what a great way to honor both of our careers and what we’re trying to do and the way we try to drive this train. What better way to do it than in the ring, one on one."

