Adam Cole & Undertaker Both Spotted at Airport Headed to New York City

-- Recently signed NXT talent Adam Cole was spotted at Orlando International Airport along with other NXT wrestlers headed to New York City, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Tonight's NXT TakeOver show will be held in nearby Brooklyn. He was spotted along with Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong, as well as what looks like Pete Dunne and Trent Seven.

-- Cole is expected to appear on camera at the show at the very least but he could also be involved in storylines.

-- The Undertaker was also spotted on a flight headed to New York City, as per the following user on Twitter who also took a picture. There is no update on what this means as Taker could be backstage at SummerSlam or it could just be a coincidence that he's going to New York City too.