Daniel Bryan Talks About His Concussion Testing, Why He Had to Retire, more

-- He was originally cleared by his own doctor, but WWE sent him to two more doctors of their choosing and he was cleared by both of them too.

-- WWE then sent him to LA for some "experimental testing" which revealed the presence of a lesion in his brain. When WWE found out, Vince McMahon forced him to come up with the retirement speech. Even though he didn't want to, ultimately he was convinced it was for the best.

-- After retiring, one of the doctors that originally cleared him questioned why he retired so he told the about the lesion but the doctor said that a lesion is a very vague term and it just means something "may" be there.

-- Bryan also revealed that testing showed that his reflexes were slower than that of other athletes, but not slower than that of an average man.

-- He also indicated that upon even more testing, it was revealed that his brain was similar to that of a college football player and that the time away from wrestling has allowed his brain to heel to the point that it resembles that of an average person who has had no head trauma.

-- You can listen to the entire interview/podcast below.