Tyrus Officially Announces His GFW Departure

It appears that another GFW star has parted ways with the company.

After posting videos via social media this week to declare that he would not be working the GFW television tapings in Orlando, Florida, Tyrus (aka Brodus Clay) announced in a tweet posted on Saturday morning that he has been granted his release from the promotion.

"Thank you to [Ed Nordholm] and [GFW} for granting me my release," wrote Tyrus via Twitter. "Wishing the roster and crew all success. #TyrusSmash #Nuffsaid."