GFW: Impact Wrestling Viewership Rises For This Week's "Destination X" Special

The Thursday, August 17th edition of GFW: Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, which was the special "Destination X" episode this week, finished with 320,000 viewers. The show featured a main event between Bobby Lashley and Matt Sydal.

By comparison, last week's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished with 277,000 viewers, marking an increase of 43,000 viewers for this week's "Destination X" special.

Impact Wrestling came in at number 115 on this week's Cable Top 150 list, dropping from their number 111 spot in the same list for last week's show.