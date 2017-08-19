Bully Ray On Wanting To Face Brock Lesnar, His Latest WWE Run, Orton & More[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
Earlier this week, former WWE Superstar and current Ring Of Honor wrestler Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) took part in a Q&A with his fans on his official Twitter page. Below are some of the highlights.
On whether or not a singles run was ever considered during his latest WWE stint:
On if he and D-Von ever thought of ways to get heat or if it was improvised:
On who hit him with the hardest chair shots during his career:
On wishing he worked a singles program with Brock Lesnar during his latest WWE run:
On if he has anything left on his bucket list:
Follow Bully Ray on Twitter @BullyRay5150.