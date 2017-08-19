Final Lineup For ROH: War Of The Worlds U.K. iPPV

Follow @RajahNews
Ring Of Honor returns to the internet pay-per-view arena today, as the promotion streams their "ROH: War of the Worlds U.K." iPPV live from Liverpool, England.
Featured below is the final lineup for today's iPPV from the U.K.:
ROH: WAR OF THE WORLDS U.K. 2017
ROH World Championship
- Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Sanada
ROH World Tag-Team Championship
- The Young Bucks (C) vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian
ROH TV Championship
- Kushida (C) vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Marty Scurll vs. Dalton Castle
- Bully Ray & The Briscoes vs. Bushi, Evil & Tetsuya Naito
- Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero vs. Mistico & Titan
- Jay Lethal vs. Josh Bodon
- Kenny King vs. Adam Page
- Silas Young vs. Mark Haskins
