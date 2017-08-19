Final Lineup For ROH: War Of The Worlds U.K. iPPV

Ring Of Honor returns to the internet pay-per-view arena today, as the promotion streams their "ROH: War of the Worlds U.K." iPPV live from Liverpool, England.

Featured below is the final lineup for today's iPPV from the U.K.:

ROH: WAR OF THE WORLDS U.K. 2017

ROH World Championship
- Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Sanada

ROH World Tag-Team Championship
- The Young Bucks (C) vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian

ROH TV Championship
- Kushida (C) vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Marty Scurll vs. Dalton Castle

- Bully Ray & The Briscoes vs. Bushi, Evil & Tetsuya Naito

- Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero vs. Mistico & Titan

- Jay Lethal vs. Josh Bodon

- Kenny King vs. Adam Page

- Silas Young vs. Mark Haskins




