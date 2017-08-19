WWE Going to Great Lengths to Fly in Women for Mae Young Classic Finals

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 19, 2017 - 3:11pm
  • Many of the women involved in the Mae Young Classic tournament are being flown into Las Vegas for the finals that will take place on September 12 in Las Vegas.

  • The company appears to actually be going to great lengths to fly the women as Toni Storm and Viper are in Japan for Stardom's Five Star Grand Prix, yet WWE is going to fly them in from Japan for the tournament before flying them back out again. Storm is actually being flown from Japan to London for a 9/10 show with Progress before going to Las Vegas and then back to Japan.

