Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Reveals Why She Turned Down Playboy While In WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch recently appeared as a guest on fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross' weekly "Ross Report" podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On getting hired by WWE at a young age: "After six and a half years, I was working at Smoky Mountain and I was in the apartment with Chris [Candido]; the phone rings and I pick it up, and I hear, 'Hi, this is Bruce Prichard from the WWF.' I went and called Chris because I assumed it was for him.

"He said to me that he was calling for me, not for Chris; so I asked him, for what, because this wasn't something I was striving to do or wanting to do; it was just something that fell on my lap, and then that was how I was hired by the WWF at the time. It was such a crazy rollercoaster over the years, so by the time I turned 21 years old on December 7th, and December 15th I had started working for them. It was crazy."

On turning down an offer from Playboy while in WWE: "It was 1996 that I was AOL's Most Downloaded Celebrity, which was where the Playboy offer came about. We were all in Vince McMahon's office; we were on the road for two months and then got to be home for three days, and I remember getting a phone call from Vince McMahon's secretary, and they called and said that Vince wanted to see me in his office. I asked if he can hold it off because I only have three days off, and have to do laundry, so I needed to see my family, friends, and my pets. They said, no, they really needed to see me in the office.

"At this time I was really thinking that I was going to get fired. I went into the office and went into the conference room and it was there that the offer came about, which took me less than five minutes to turn it down. I was in my 20's and wasn't ready for something like that. Looking back now, was it something I should have done? Absolutely! I was just very reserved at that time. At the time I just wasn't ready emotionally to handle something like that."

Check out the complete episode of "The Ross Report" podcast featuring the Tammy "Sunny" Sytch interview at PodcastOne.com.




