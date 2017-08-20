The Lawcast Ep. 16 - WWF Summerslam 1991 Has 2 Great Matches

Sponsored Links



...and a whole lot of shitty ones. Welcome back to another episode of the Lawcast! To celebrate Summerslam weekend, we're releasing not one, but TWO more Summerslam recaps, taking us all the way to 1992. But before we get there, we have to talk about the rise, (and immediate fall,) of Virgil, the perfection of Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect, and the GIANT CLUSTERFUCK that was everything else. So join us, won't you, as we watch the 80s slowly shrivel up up and die.

All this and more, this week on the show!