The Lawcast Ep. 16 - WWF Summerslam 1991 Has 2 Great Matches

Submitted by Cewsh on August 20, 2017 - 12:48am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links


...and a whole lot of shitty ones. Welcome back to another episode of the Lawcast! To celebrate Summerslam weekend, we're releasing not one, but TWO more Summerslam recaps, taking us all the way to 1992. But before we get there, we have to talk about the rise, (and immediate fall,) of Virgil, the perfection of Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect, and the GIANT CLUSTERFUCK that was everything else. So join us, won't you, as we watch the 80s slowly shrivel up up and die.

All this and more, this week on the show!





  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.