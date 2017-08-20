Update on Ric Flair's Condition: Awake, Progressing, Communicating & Cutting Promos

Sponsored Links



-- Melinda Morris Zanoni who is the CEO of the agency that represents Ric Flair updated everyone his condition through a series of tweets in which she revealed that he is "awake, communicating and progressing" but that there are still complications which require him to rest.

-- She also revealed that Flair was well enough to "cut a promo on a nurse" yesterday which should be taken as a "very, very good sign."

Happy 2 report @RicFlairNatrBoy is awake, communicating & progressing..but there are complications so needs rest for the 1st time in 40 yrs — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 19, 2017