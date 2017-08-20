Ronda Rousey Training for WWE Match at WrestleMania; Originally Planned Opponent

Sponsored Links

Ronda Rousey has indeed been training with Brian Kendrick so the rumor is that she will likely be joining WWE to begin a Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen storyline along with Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir and Shayna Baszler.





Ultimately, the plan would likely build to a singles match for Rousey at next year's WrestleMania though it is unclear who her opponent would be. In the past, the original idea for Rousey in WWE was to have her wrestle Stephanie McMahon but the landscape for women wrestlers has changed drastically since then. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





