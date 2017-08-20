Ronda Rousey Training for WWE Match at WrestleMania; Originally Planned Opponent

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 20, 2017 - 1:52am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

  • Ronda Rousey has indeed been training with Brian Kendrick so the rumor is that she will likely be joining WWE to begin a Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen storyline along with Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir and Shayna Baszler.

  • Ultimately, the plan would likely build to a singles match for Rousey at next year's WrestleMania though it is unclear who her opponent would be. In the past, the original idea for Rousey in WWE was to have her wrestle Stephanie McMahon but the landscape for women wrestlers has changed drastically since then.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.