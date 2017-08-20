NXT TV Tapings (Spoilers) - Results to Air This Wednesday

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Rich the Riz from the Basement Bookers podcast for sending this in:

Hi, Rich the Riz here for the Basement Bookers podcast. There were portions of an episode of NXT taped before tonight's TakeOver special that I'd like to share.

Lars Sullivan attacked No Way Jose prior to their match. Jose had formed a conga line with some members of the NXT Universe and was attacked from behind on the ramp. Lars tossed Jose around on the outside a bit, then finished him off in the ring.

Peyton Royce beat Sarah Logan.

Pete Dunne & Wolfgang beat Tyler Bate & Trent Seven. Wolfgang got the pin on Tyler after Trent got knocked off the apron.