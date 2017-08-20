Paul Heyman Buys Sushi For 300 Fans At Jim Ross' Show (Videos/Photos)

Sponsored Links



It's not every day that one of the biggest names in wrestling buys you sushi, but if you were in attendance at Ringside With Jim Ross last night then you were in luck.

It's SummerSlam weekend in New York City and Jim Ross hosted his traveling one-man-show Ringside with Jim Ross last night with special guest Paul Heyman. It was a night the sold-out crowd won't soon forget as not only did they get to see Ross and Heyman up close and personal, but everyone in the building was also treated to an order of sushi from Heyman himself. During the show, the advocate for Brock Lesnar ordered enough shrimp tempura from the restaurant next door to feed over 300 people.

Fans who attended have been raving online about the show since Saturday night. Here are some of the photos, videos and reactions from the event:

@JRsBBQ @HeymanHustle @GothamComedy Awesome show and one of the best nights in my life. The Shrimp Tempura was delicious. pic.twitter.com/svSdcBu1sC — Brian Camacho (@BrianC0125) August 19, 2017

The @JRsBBQ show with @HeymanHustle was awesome tonight, Thank You both! Worth the trip from England just for that! pic.twitter.com/ZT1oI9055Y — Ian Dallibar (@WholeShow) August 19, 2017

@HeymanHustle in all his glory was awesome at @JRsBBQ one man show pic.twitter.com/O1OtieGptx — Danny Valentin (@dannyv128) August 19, 2017

Heyman will be in the house at WWE SummerSlam tonight where his client Brock Lesnar defends his Universal Title against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4-Way match.