WWE SummerSlam 2017: Final Lineup For Tonight's Pay-Per-View

WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the second straight night this evening, as they present their annual tradition, WWE SummerSlam, live on pay-per-view and via the WWE Network.
Featured below is the latest advertised lineup heading into tonight's big event:
WWE SUMMERSLAM 2017
WWE Universal Championship
- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Championship
- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE United States Championship (Special Referee: Shane McMahon)
- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Live Women's Championship
- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya
RAW Women's Championship
- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
RAW Tag-Team Championship
- Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins
(Enzo Amore Suspended Above The Ring In Shark Cage)
- Big Cass vs. Big Show
- John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
- Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
- Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Kickoff Show Match (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
- Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville
Kickoff Show Match (SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship)
- The New Day (C) vs. The Usos
Kickoff Show Match
The Hardy Boyz & Jason Jordan vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas
Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view!
