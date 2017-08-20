WWE SummerSlam 2017: Final Lineup For Tonight's Pay-Per-View

Sponsored Links



WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the second straight night this evening, as they present their annual tradition, WWE SummerSlam, live on pay-per-view and via the WWE Network.

Featured below is the latest advertised lineup heading into tonight's big event:

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2017 WWE Universal Championship

- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman WWE Championship

- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE United States Championship

(Special Referee: Shane McMahon)

- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens SmackDown Live Women's Championship

- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya RAW Women's Championship

- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks RAW Tag-Team Championship

- Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins (Enzo Amore Suspended Above The Ring In Shark Cage)

- Big Cass vs. Big Show - John Cena vs. Baron Corbin - Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt - Randy Orton vs. Rusev Kickoff Show Match

(WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

- Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville Kickoff Show Match

(SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship)

- The New Day (C) vs. The Usos Kickoff Show Match

The Hardy Boyz & Jason Jordan vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view!