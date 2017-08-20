WWE SummerSlam 2017: Final Lineup For Tonight's Pay-Per-View

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 20, 2017 - 11:47am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the second straight night this evening, as they present their annual tradition, WWE SummerSlam, live on pay-per-view and via the WWE Network.

Featured below is the latest advertised lineup heading into tonight's big event:

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2017

WWE Universal Championship
- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship
- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE United States Championship
(Special Referee: Shane McMahon)
- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Live Women's Championship
- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

RAW Women's Championship
- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

RAW Tag-Team Championship
- Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

(Enzo Amore Suspended Above The Ring In Shark Cage)
- Big Cass vs. Big Show

- John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

- Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

- Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Kickoff Show Match
(WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
- Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville

Kickoff Show Match
(SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship)
- The New Day (C) vs. The Usos

Kickoff Show Match
The Hardy Boyz & Jason Jordan vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view!




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.