Alexa Bliss Talks Sasha Banks/SummerSlam, Talking Smack Cancellation & More

Heading into her title defense against Sasha Banks at tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss spoke with Brian Fritz of Between The Ropes for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how important it is to prove herself against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam: "My first SummerSlam match was last year, it was a six-women tag match - Nikki Bella's return, which was awesome - but I'm really excited because it's my first big singles match against only one other person, like all of the other- like WrestleMania was a multi-women match. So, to be able to have a match, one-on-one, at the Barclays Center, I'm super excited, nervous, but excited."

On Talking Smack, one of the shows that helped show her character to the WWE Universe, being cancelled as a weekly SmackDown Live post-show: "Talking Smack was amazing. It allowed me to develop my character, in ways that if not given the opportunity on TV, sometimes you're not scheduled to talk on TV, you're not scheduled for a match, but with Talking Smack you got that platform to really voice your opinion, to really voice why you do the things you do in your matches and really develop and hone in on your character. It was awesome, I loved it. I definitely benefited a lot from Talking Smack. I think my character probably wouldn't be in the position it is in without Talking Smack, because I was on it so much and I made the joke, it should be called Talking Bliss."

