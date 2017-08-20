Spoilers* GFW: Impact Wrestling Taping Results For 9/14, 9/21 & 9/28

On Saturday evening, GFW taped multiple matches and segments for the September 14th, September 21st and September 28th episodes of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.

Featured below, courtesy of Twitter user @TheRogueFan, are complete spoiler results of the GFW television tapings, which went down at the Impact Zone at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Xplosion:

* Pagano defeated Cory Martin

GFW: Impact Wrestling:

* Grado won a match against a local wrestler. After the match, Grado said his plane is going back to Glasgow. Joseph Park came out and said that he was sponsoring Grado's visa. There was a celebration since Grado can now stay in the U.S.

* Trevor Lee defeated Sonjay Dutt (c) in a "Falls Count Anywhere" match to become the new X-Division Champion. Konley helped Lee to get the win. The match was said to be really fun.

* Johnny Impact, f.k.a. John Morrison, came out to challenge new GFW World Heavyweight Champion Eli Drake. Kevin Matthews came out instead and said that Drake was still in Mexico. Johnny said that it was a lie and that Drake was avoiding him. Matthews asked Johnny to put his #1 contender's spot on the line, and Morrison agreed, which led to the next match.

* Johnny Impact defeated Kevin Matthews in a #1 Contender's Match.

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Ava Storie. After the match, Taya said she wants the Knockouts Championship. Rosemary came out and attacked Taya. Sienna came out to help Taya. Allie and Taryn Terrell joined in to give the heels a 3-on-2 advantage. Finally Gail Kim came out and the faces ran the heels off.

* Laurel Van Ness is back with messed up makeup and is now apparently not marrying Grado. She's in the crowd looking for a new husband.

* Kongo Kong defeated Mahabali Shera

* El Hijo de Fantasma & Texano defeated EC3 & James Storm. Pagano interfered to give Fantasma & Texano the win. Storm and EC3 were reluctant partners.

Victory Road:

* Trevor Lee (c) defeated Petey Williams to retain the X-Division Championship

* Laurel Van Ness was out again in different attire

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Amber Nova

* Main Event #1 Contender's Match: Johnny Impact defeated Low-Ki. After the match, Eli Drake comes out and stares Johnny down. Chris Adonis comes from behind to attack Johnny. Adonis and Drake beat down Johnny and Drake stood tall with the belt to end the tapings.