Scott Dawson's Injury & Hardys Storyline; Darren Young Cleared to Return

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 20, 2017 - 2:33pm
  • With Scott Dawson of Revival injured and likely out of action until December, Dash Wilder is also expected to be "on the shelf" and not involved in any major storylines. The plan right now is for the Hardys vs. Revival program to resume once Dawson is back as the company is pushing that it was the Hardys were responsible for the injury. However, with such a long time between now and December, it's possible that storyline will end up being forgotten.

  • While Darren Young has been cleared to return to the ring after suffering an elbow injury requiring surgery back in February, there is no word on whether WWE will bring back Bob Backlund in a manager role alongside Young.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




