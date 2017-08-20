SummerSlam 2017 Kickoff Show: Jason Jordan & The Hardy Boyz vs. The Miztourage

Sponsored Links



WWE SummerSlam 2017 takes place at the Barclays Center in New York City, New York on August 20th, 2017.

- Fans are being seated in the Barclays Center and live coverage of the kickoff show will begin shortly. Thank you for choosing Rajah.com to be your SummerSlam central and stay with us all night for up-to-the-minute coverage.

- Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will be taking part in an interview on the Kickoff Show where they field questions from fans on WWE's Twitter.

- Jason Jordan & The Hardy Boyz vs. The Miztourage: Matt, Jeff and Jason take turns teeing off on Dallas and Axel in the opening moments. After several chops to the chest, Jordan tags in Jeff Hardy who goes for the Swanton Bomb, but Axel pulls Dallas out of the ring to safety. Miz tags in and delivers a knee to the head of Jeff. Miz works over Jeff until Matt gets the hot tag and the formerly Broken one cleans house. Matt hits a simultaneous bulldog on Miz and clothesline on Axel. He goes for the Twist of Fate but Miz escapes and drops Hardy. Miz delivers a series of kicks to a stunned Hardy, but he misses one and Matt counters with the Side Effect. Jordan and Axel get the tags and Jordan spears him into the corner. Dallas runs in and gets a German suplex from Jordan. Jordan delivers a belly to belly overhead suplex to the legal man Axel and pins for a two count. Everyone starts running in and when the smoke clears, Jordan hits a belly to belly overhead suplex on Axel and goes for his finisher. The Miz tagged in blindly during the commotion, an he hits Jordan from behind and delivers the Skull Crushing Finale for the win.

Winners: The Miztourage

