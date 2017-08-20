SummerSlam 2017 Kickoff Show: Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

Sponsored Links



- Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins take part in an interview backstage in the "social media lounge" where they talk about having new energy now that they're back together.

- Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville: The Cruiserweight Title is on the line in this one. After some evenly matched brawling in the opening moments, Tozawa hits a kick that sends Neville falling outside. Back in the ring, Neville drops Tozawa throat-first over the top rope then takes him out to ringside where Neville turns the tides. Neville takes the champion back in the ring, but Tozawa quickly knocks Neville back outside and immediately follows up with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Tozawa hits two running elbow shots on Neville. Tozawa follows up with a kick and a back suplex, then he heads up top. Neville crawls to the other side of the ring so Tozawa decides against the top rope. Tozawa locks Neville in an octopus submission, then when Neville gets out the champion hits him with a Shining Wizard for a two count. Neville and Tozawa trade kicks until Tozawa finishes the exchange with a hurricanrana and another Shining Wizard. Neville hits a desperation move to Tozawa's injured shoulder, then continues working on the champion's bad arm. Tozawa fires back with some strikes from his good arm, then he goes to the top rope. Neville stops the champion on the top rope with an elbow to the face, then climbs up. Tozawa knocks Neville down and goes for the senton bomb, but Neville blocks it with his knees. Neville goes up top and hits the Red Arrow for the win.

Winner & new champion: Neville

Keep refreshing our homepage for coverage of the next match!