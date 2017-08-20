Kurt Angle Speaks on How Ric Flair Influenced His Decision to go to WWE

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Josh for sending in this article he wrote for Newsday

As Kurt Angle tells it, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair’s influence helped steer Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame career before the latter even stepped inside the squared circle for the first time.

“Ric was the guy that I got advice from before I started in the business,” Angle told Newsday on Friday. “He’s the one that redirected me from [World Championship Wrestling] to WWE, told me Vince McMahon would know what to do with me, and said not to go to WCW.

“But what I learned from Ric was how to give to the business and not take. He always made sure his opponent looked better than he did. What was important to him was the match, not himself, and I took that advice and made sure when I performed in the ring I made my opponent looked better than me, and I made sure it was the best match I could possibly make it. He was a very giving wrestler, and I did the same because of Ric Flair.”

To read the rest, click here