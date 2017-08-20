Major Shift In Betting Odds For Title Match At Tonight's WWE SummerSlam PPV

The most recent betting odds for tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view have not shifted much since the numbers that were last posted here outside of one key exception.

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Naomi has shifted from a significant betting favorite in her title defense against Natalya to a slight underdog.

Natalya currently sits as a -140 favorite, while the reigning SmackDown Live Women's Champion is a +100 betting underdog. By comparison, Naomi started off today as a -930 betting favorite, while Natalya was a +510 betting underdog.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 goes down live this evening from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Join us here for live play-by-play results coverage of the pay-per-view.




