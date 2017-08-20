SummerSlam 2017: John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Sponsored Links



- The opening video rolls and Tom Phillips welcomes us to the pay-per-view.

- John Cena def. Baron Corbin: Cena rolls outside early on and tells JBL that Corbin is shook, and he briefly tries on JBL's hat before rolling back in the ring. Cena takes down Corbin with a chin lock, but Corbin quickly comes back with strikes and a big lariat. Corbin keeps Cena grounded until Cena fires up and hits his patented shoulder block to back suplex combo. Cena goes for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Corbin moves and comes back with a chokeslam neckbreaker for a two count. Cena takes Corbin up top but Cena knocks him off and follows up with a tornado DDT. Corbin comes back and slams Cena in the corner then stomps a mudhole in him. Corbin follows up with punches until the ref pulls him off. Corbin goes for a clothesline but Cena ducks and comes back with a lariat and an AA for the win.

Winner: John Cena

After the match, Cena shakes hands with some celebrities, children and an old woman at ringside.