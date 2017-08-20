Charlotte Flair On Ric Flair's Health: "My Dad Is Getting Better"

On Sunday afternoon, WWE provided another update regarding the health of the only two-time WWE Hall Of Famer on the planet, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, via his daughter, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

From WWE.com:

Charlotte Flair on her father, Ric Flair: “My dad is getting better”

Charlotte Flair took to Instagram earlier today to provide a medical update on her father, Ric Flair, who was hospitalized last weekend and underwent surgery for an undisclosed medical condition Monday afternoon.

“After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better,” Charlotte wrote. “There is still a long road to go and he's not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight [at SummerSlam], you know he'd be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo!”




